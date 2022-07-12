Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.36 ($23.36) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($100.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.10.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

