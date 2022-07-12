Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sally Beauty (SBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/28/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/16/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

6/13/2022 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

