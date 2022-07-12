Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sally Beauty (SBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) in the last few weeks:
- 7/7/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/29/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 6/28/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/23/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/16/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
- 6/13/2022 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
