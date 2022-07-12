Reviewing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $49.55 billion 2.59 $13.92 billion $2.85 11.02

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 0 3 9 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A HSBC 23.52% 5.59% 0.39%

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HSBC pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HSBC beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

