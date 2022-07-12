Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 150019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.85).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.78. The stock has a market cap of £222.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)
See Also
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.