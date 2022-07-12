Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,391,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $230.50. 80,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

