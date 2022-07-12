Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 555,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.6% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

