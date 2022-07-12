Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,141. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

