Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 55,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,368. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.