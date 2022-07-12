Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $36,835,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 691,998 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,383. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

