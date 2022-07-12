Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.