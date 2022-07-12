Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELV traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $479.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,848. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.