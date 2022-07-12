Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. 13,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $358.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.29.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

