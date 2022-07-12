Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,974.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

