RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

