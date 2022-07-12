Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 228,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,330,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,823.68. Insiders have bought 1,401,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,024 over the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

