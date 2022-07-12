ROOBEE Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.22 million and $799,713.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009448 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.