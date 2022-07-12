Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 472500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$75.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
See Also
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.