Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

EXTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 87,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 233.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 199,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 91.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

