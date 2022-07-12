Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 5,193 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,438. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.69.

