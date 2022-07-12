Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $118.55. 11,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,698. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97.

