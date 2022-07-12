Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.91. 40,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

