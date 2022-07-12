Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,036 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,112. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

