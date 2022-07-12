Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,551 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $206,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. 407,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,582,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

