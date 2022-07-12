Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

