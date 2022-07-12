Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 256,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 855,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

