Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.