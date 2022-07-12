Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.04. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
