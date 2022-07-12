Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.04. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

