SafePal Tops One Day Volume of $8.32 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and $8.32 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00053349 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

