Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 583 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in HSBC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in HSBC by 22.9% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 260,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.54) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.02) to GBX 624 ($7.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

