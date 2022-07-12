Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.