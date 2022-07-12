Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 750 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

NVS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

