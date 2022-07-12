Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

