Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $626,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 56.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

