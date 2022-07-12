Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

RSP stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

