Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,525.3% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 132,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,064,000 after buying an additional 479,211 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

