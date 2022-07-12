Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $408,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 691,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 180,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

