Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

