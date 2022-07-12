Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.