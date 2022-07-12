Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 295 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

