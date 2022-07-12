Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 9,553 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Lyft by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lyft by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 481,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

LYFT opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.