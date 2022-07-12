Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 9,553 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Lyft by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lyft by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 481,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
