Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

