Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($43.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($40.80) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €22.38 ($22.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1.44. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($48.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.34.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.