SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.23. 4,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,283,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $565.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.47.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

