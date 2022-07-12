Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €24.60 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €24.60 ($24.60) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FRA DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching €19.22 ($19.22). 5,959,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.31. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

