Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 180 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.22.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.68. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $169.40 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

