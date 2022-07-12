Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 521,739.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.78% of Schrödinger worth $43,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 11,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,455. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

