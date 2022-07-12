Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.85% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,347,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 523,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,036,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,503,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,012. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.