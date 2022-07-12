Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.