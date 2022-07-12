Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

