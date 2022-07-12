Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 551,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

